      Breaking News
Two more incidents of gunfire reported in Mason City Tuesday night

Some Iowans getting money as part of settlement with TurboTax

May 4, 2022 @ 10:54am

DES MOINES — Iowa will receive $1 million as part of a multi-state settlement with TurboTax. 

The Iowa Attorney General’s office says TurboTax has agreed to pay the states involved 141 million dollars following claims the company got people to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free.

More than 33,000 Iowans who used the service from 2016 through 2018 are eligible for a direct payment of approximately 30 dollars for each year that they paid for filing services. if you are one of the people involved — you will automatically receive a notice and a check by mail.

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman accused with two others of crime spree pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
Report ranks Dallas as Iowa’s healthiest county, Montgomery as #99 --- Hancock, Mitchell best in area, Cerro Gordo #80
After waiving his right to speedy trial, Mason City man accused of murder & arson files to once again have trial within 90 days
Clarksville man acquitted in Floyd County vehicular homicide case
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate discusses "Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking" program in Mason City today
Connect With Us