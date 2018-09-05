Some areas forecast for flooding, rain fall totals from Tuesday

MASON CITY — Heavy rainfall overnight has caused a number of flood warnings and advisories for our listening area:

== A Flood Warning remains in effect until 3:45 this afternoon for Franklin, southeastern Wright and northwestern Butler counties. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says a widespread area of two to four inches of rain has fallen across the warned area with local emergency management and law enforcement reporting that several roads are still closed with water over the roadways. The Flood Warning replaced the Flash Flood Warning for Franklin County issued earlier this morning.

== The Flood Warning for the Winnebago River in and around Mason City has been cancelled. The National Weather Service now says the river is forecast to crest at 8.5 feet on Thursday afternoon, a foot and a half below flood stage.

== A Flood Warning is in effect for the Cedar River at Charles City from this evening until Friday evening. The river is forecast to rise above the 12-foot flood stage this evening and continue to rise to near 15 feet by Thursday morning, with the river falling below flood stage by Friday morning. At 15 feet, Leland Avenue floods, and flooding on Park Drive and 19th Avenue is likely.

— 24-hour rainfall amounts as of 7:00 AM this morning, with the highest amount being listed if there are multiple reporting stations in a community:

Mason City 1.34

Algona 4.02

Hampton 3.70

Swea City 3.20

Nashua 2.80

Charles City 2.70

Lake Mills 2.44

Forest City 2.34

Osage 2.04

Allison 2.00

St. Ansgar 1.60

Clarion 1.57