Solar energy threatened in state known for eco-friendly fuel

In this April 15, 2019, photo Todd Miller stands next to solar panels on the roof of his solar installation business in Ankeny, Iowa. When Miller began his solar installation business one of the challenges he faced was keeping up with customer orders, as tax incentives and plunging prices for the boxy roof panels created a booming demand for this form of clean energy. Four years later now he faces a real obstacle: action in the state Legislature that he says could put solar companies out of business.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — MidAmerican Energy proudly notes its status as a national leader in wind power.

That’s why some find it jarring to learn the Des Moines-based company is pushing for new rules that could put a screeching halt to another alternative energy in Iowa — the currently booming market for solar power.

Like private utilities in Indiana, Nevada and Kansas and elsewhere, MidAmerican said the fees it’s backing in the Iowa Legislature are a matter of fairness to avoid charging other customers for costs incurred by solar generators when they resell excess power.

Those in the solar industry don’t buy it. They say a utility with annual profits topping $600 million actually wants to control an emerging energy source.

The state Senate has approved the bill. It’s awaiting action in the House.