Social distancing credited for Cerro Gordo County not having a COVID-19 case in 23 days
MASON CITY — It’s been 23 days since Cerro Gordo County has had a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, and the county’s public health director Brian Hanft credits the preventative measures put in place. Cerro Gordo County saw its first lab-confirmed case of coronavirus on March 20th and has had a total of 14 cases.
“At that point in time, there was no social distancing measures in place. On April 1st, the governor’s social distancing proclamation started. On April 12th is when our last lab confirmed case was identified in Cerro Gordo County. Recognizing that the incubation period for COVID-19 is between 12 and 14 days, and on average in that five to seven day range, we have not identified a lab-confirmed case outside of the two to 14-day incubation period when the proclamation was in place.”
Hanft says that shows the social distancing guidelines worked. “We hope that we continue to really focus on these social distancing guidelines as we unfold a little bit as a community, to help continue to help make this area, our region, our place, a slow spread…it’s going to spread we know that for sure… but a slow spread, and with everybody’s help and assistance, we know that we can be successful in that way.”
Hanft reminds everyone that if they are sick to stay home and he recommends people continue to wear facemasks while out in public, even if it’s something simple as a bandana or a cloth tied in place.