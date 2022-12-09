Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season

An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow cam picture shortly after 10:00 AM on Friday December 9th just south of Manly on US Highway 65

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa saw its first heavy snowfall event for the winter season overnight with snowfall amounts ranging from just an inch in Hampton to eight inches in Buffalo Center. Listing snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service as of 11:00 AM this morning from the region:

Buffalo Center — 8 “

Algona — 7.4″

Austin MN — 6.5″

St. Ansgar — 6.2″

Emmons MN — 6″

Clear Lake — 5.5″

Carpenter — 5.1″

Albert Lea MN — 5″

Forest City — 5″

Britt — 4.5″

Nora Springs — 4″

Mason City — 3″

Charles City — 2.5″

Marble Rock — 2.5″

Hampton — 1”

Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches.

North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning hours before 7:00 AM. The next chance for precipitation comes after midnight Monday night into Tuesday.