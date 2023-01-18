KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade Make It To Songwriters Hall

January 18, 2023 11:45AM CST
Share
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade Make It To Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) – Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The class includes the writers of such iconic songs as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Snoop Dogg’s hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice.”

He will join such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
4

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident
5

Mason City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual abuse charges