Smoking material cause of Mason City apartment fire
MASON CITY — The cause of a fire earlier this week at a Mason City apartment complex has been released.
Firefighters were called shortly before 3:50 Monday morning to 811 South Illinois for a third-floor balcony fire. Firefighters found the fire originated on an outdoor deck and had carried up the vinyl siding to the vented soffit and into the building’s attic.
Mason City Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin says the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.
No injuries were reported.