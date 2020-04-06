Small business helpline available through Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center

      Breaking News
MASON CITY — A small-business helpline has been established between the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and numerous other community partners to assist north-central Iowa business owners in navigating the array of resources available to them at the local, state and federal levels.

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and Small Business Development Center team will have information available regarding  the Federal Coronavirus Relief programs including the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and other SBA programs.

Business owners interested in the helpline can call 641-422-4737, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. You can also email cares@niacc.edu.

