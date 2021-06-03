Small amount of soybeans remain to be planted, corn complete
DES MOINES — Most farmers in the state have parked their planters.
The USDA report shows corn planting is virtually complete and 87% of the seeds have already poked out of the ground. The emergence is five days ahead of the five-year average. The report shows 81% of corn is in good to excellent condition.
Just 7% of the bean crop remains to be planted and the pace is 12 days ahead of normal. Southeast Iowa still has one-quarter of its projected bean crop to be planted.
Nearly three-quarters of the soybeans have poked out of the ground and the first condition rating finds 76% in good to excellent condition.
Here in north-central Iowa, 93% of the corn has emerged with 19% being in excellent condition, 62% good, 18% fair, and 1% poor.
99% of the soybeans have been planted with 83% having emerged. Soybeans are in 16% excellent condition, 60% good, 23% fair, and 1% poor.
Topsoil moisture in our region is five percent surplus, 90% adequate, and 15% short. Subsoil moisture is one percent surplus, 67% adequate, 28% short and four percent very short.
There were 3.7 days suitable for field work in the north-central region last week.