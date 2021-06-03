      Weather Alert

Small amount of soybeans remain to be planted, corn complete

Jun 3, 2021 @ 11:16am

DES MOINES — Most farmers in the state have parked their planters.

The USDA report shows corn planting is virtually complete and 87% of the seeds have already poked out of the ground. The emergence is five days ahead of the five-year average. The report shows 81% of corn is in good to excellent condition.

Just 7% of the bean crop remains to be planted and the pace is 12 days ahead of normal. Southeast Iowa still has one-quarter of its projected bean crop to be planted.

Nearly three-quarters of the soybeans have poked out of the ground and the first condition rating finds 76% in good to excellent condition.

Here in north-central Iowa, 93% of the corn has emerged with 19% being in excellent condition, 62% good, 18% fair, and 1% poor.

99% of the soybeans have been planted with 83% having emerged. Soybeans are in 16% excellent condition, 60% good, 23% fair, and 1% poor.

Topsoil moisture in our region is five percent surplus, 90% adequate, and 15% short. Subsoil moisture is one percent surplus, 67% adequate, 28% short and four percent very short.

There were 3.7 days suitable for field work in the north-central region last week.

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman wins $100,000 on scratch ticket
North Iowa Band Festival continues tonight in Mason City
Mason City council approves Southbridge Mall redevelopment agreement, future owner says mall could expand and connect to hotel
A year and a half after the start of the pandemic, Cerro Gordo County public health director says his department starting to scale things back
Politico report: Finkenauer may run for US Senate in ’22
Connect With Us Listen To Us On