SkyWest to reduce number of weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago from 12 to 10, cites staffing issues

Feb 15, 2022 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — SkyWest Airlines has filed a notice of intent to reduce the number of flights a week under the Essential Air Service program between Mason City and Chicago.

 SkyWest, which operates as United Express, filed the notice with the US Department of Transportation on February 2nd, stating that they plan to reduce the frequency of air service in 15 markets from 12 to 10 flights a week, including at Mason City and Fort Dodge. SkyWest in a handful of other markets wants to reduce the number of weekly flights from 12 to seven.

SkyWest cites staffing issues caused by the COVID pandemic as the cause of needing to reduce flights across their network.

Mason City Municipal Airport manager David Sims says currently there are two daily flights between Mason City and Chicago, except for Tuesday and Saturday, which are single flights. He says starting March 1st, there will be two additional days during the week that will have a single flight, but those days may vary depending on demand.

