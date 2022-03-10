SkyWest to pull United Express service out of Mason City
MASON CITY — Mason City’s lone commercial air service provider has given notice they are pulling out of the Mason City Municipal Airport and 28 other airports throughout the nation.
SkyWest AIrlines has provided the US Department of Transportation with a 90-day notice of intent to discontinue service to 29 communities served by the Essential Air Service program. SkyWest in their notice cites the ongoing pilot staffing shortages as the reason for ending service.
Mason City Municipal Airport manager David Sims says airport officials are disappointed with the news. He says they will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition for customers. Sims says customers should be aware there will be no immediate changes to flight schedules as a replacement carrier is sought.
SkyWest started service in Mason City on March 1st of last year with a three-year Essential Air Service contract with the USDOT.
SkyWest last month announced they planned to reduce the number of weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago from 12 to 10 because of staffing issues.
SkyWest is also planning to pull their service out of Fort Dodge and Sioux City.