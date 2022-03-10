      Breaking News
SkyWest to pull United Express service out of Mason City

SkyWest to pull United Express service out of Mason City

Mar 10, 2022 @ 4:07pm

MASON CITY — Mason City’s lone commercial air service provider has given notice they are pulling out of the Mason City Municipal Airport and 28 other airports throughout the nation.

SkyWest AIrlines has provided the US Department of Transportation with a 90-day notice of intent to discontinue service to 29 communities served by the Essential Air Service program. SkyWest in their notice cites the ongoing pilot staffing shortages as the reason for ending service.

Mason City Municipal Airport manager David Sims says airport officials are disappointed with the news. He says they will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition for customers. Sims says customers should be aware there will be no immediate changes to flight schedules as a replacement carrier is sought.

SkyWest started service in Mason City on March 1st of last year with a three-year Essential Air Service contract with the USDOT.

SkyWest last month announced they planned to reduce the number of weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago from 12 to 10 because of staffing issues.

SkyWest is also planning to pull their service out of Fort Dodge and Sioux City.

For the latest

Trending
Two of three not guilty pleas in case of Clear Lake thefts
Mason City woman facing separate felony charges of giving Fentanyl to patient at hospital, forgery
Wanted Ventura man arrested in Mason City
Mason City man sentenced to probation after being accused of assaulting a state trooper, high speed chase
Mason City men detained for allegedly trying to break into rural Worth County building
Connect With Us