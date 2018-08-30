Six-person race for Cerro Gordo County Auditor

MASON CITY — Wednesday was the final day for independent candidates to file for the November general election for Cerro Gordo County offices, and it will be a six-way race for the open County Auditor’s seat.

Adam Wedmore and Don O’Connor over the weekend were nominated by the Democratic and Republican parties respectively. Also filing as independent candidates are Louis Bram, Tina Cullinan, Dan Henaman, and Thomas Shovein. The Auditor position is currently vacant after Riley Dirksen earlier this month submitted his resignation.

There were no independent candidates that filed for the other county offices up for election. Incumbent Democrat Patricia Wright is being challenged by Republican Natasha Lewerke for the County Treasurer position. County Attorney Carlyle Dalen, County Recorder Colleen Pearce, and County Supervisor Casey Callanan are all unopposed in their re-election bids.