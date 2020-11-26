      Weather Alert

Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa

Nov 26, 2020 @ 10:55am

DES MOINES — Six more north-central Iowans have died due to complications from COVID-19.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock on Thursday morning, two deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with single deaths in Butler, Franklin, Kossuth and Wright, bringing the listening area’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 131.

170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area in the same time frame while 97 new recoveries were also reported.

The active COVID-19 case count in our listening area rose by 67 to 5590.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate continues to slightly drop day-by-day with it being at 21.9%, down from 22.3% on Wednesday.

Six more people were hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday for a total now of 92 in the north-central Iowa medical region.

Statewide in the same 24 hour time period: 41 more deaths were reported for a total now of 2312; 3333 new cases were reported for a total of 222,280; 2475 more people have recovered for a total of 124,522.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 44 2
Butler 6 1
Floyd 14
Franklin 21 1
Hancock 7
Kossuth 6 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 6 1
Area Total 131 6

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3412 41
Butler 964 14
Floyd 1016 14
Franklin 713 10
Hancock 841 10
Kossuth 1013 38
Mitchell 770 8
Winnebago 901 12
Worth 351 10
Wright 1205 13
Area Total 11186 170

 

Active Cases 11/26/20
 Active Cases 11/20/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1850 1717 477
Butler 505 413 82
Floyd 522 389 60
Franklin 294 247 42
Hancock 447 416 134
Kossuth 509 430 176
Mitchell 467 419 119
Winnebago 374 359 192
Worth 197 175 46
Wright 425 378 182
Area Total 5590 4943 1510

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1518 58
Butler 453
Floyd 480 1
Franklin 398
Hancock 387 8
Kossuth 498 5
Mitchell 299 6
Winnebago 504 8
Worth 154 3
Wright 774 8
Area Total 5465 97

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 19.9
Floyd 23.4
Franklin 19.3
Hancock 22
Kossuth 23.3
Mitchell 23.1
Winnebago 21
Worth 16.8
Wright 21.3
Area Average 21.9
