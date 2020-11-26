Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — Six more north-central Iowans have died due to complications from COVID-19.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock on Thursday morning, two deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County with single deaths in Butler, Franklin, Kossuth and Wright, bringing the listening area’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 131.
170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area in the same time frame while 97 new recoveries were also reported.
The active COVID-19 case count in our listening area rose by 67 to 5590.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate continues to slightly drop day-by-day with it being at 21.9%, down from 22.3% on Wednesday.
Six more people were hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday for a total now of 92 in the north-central Iowa medical region.
Statewide in the same 24 hour time period: 41 more deaths were reported for a total now of 2312; 3333 new cases were reported for a total of 222,280; 2475 more people have recovered for a total of 124,522.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|44
|2
|Butler
|6
|1
|Floyd
|14
|
|Franklin
|21
|1
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|6
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|6
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|131
|6
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3412
|41
|Butler
|964
|14
|Floyd
|1016
|14
|Franklin
|713
|10
|Hancock
|841
|10
|Kossuth
|1013
|38
|Mitchell
|770
|8
|Winnebago
|901
|12
|Worth
|351
|10
|Wright
|1205
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11186
|170
|
|
|Active Cases 11/20/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1850
|1717
|477
|Butler
|505
|413
|82
|Floyd
|522
|389
|60
|Franklin
|294
|247
|42
|Hancock
|447
|416
|134
|Kossuth
|509
|430
|176
|Mitchell
|467
|419
|119
|Winnebago
|374
|359
|192
|Worth
|197
|175
|46
|Wright
|425
|378
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5590
|4943
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1518
|58
|Butler
|453
|
|Floyd
|480
|1
|Franklin
|398
|
|Hancock
|387
|8
|Kossuth
|498
|5
|Mitchell
|299
|6
|Winnebago
|504
|8
|Worth
|154
|3
|Wright
|774
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5465
|97
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|Butler
|19.9
|Floyd
|23.4
|Franklin
|19.3
|Hancock
|22
|Kossuth
|23.3
|Mitchell
|23.1
|Winnebago
|21
|Worth
|16.8
|Wright
|21.3
|
|
|Area Average
|21.9