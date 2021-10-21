Six more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa, positivity rate decreases compared to last week
MASON CITY — The rate of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped over the last week while six more COVID-related deaths have been reported in our listening area.
According to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 360 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the nine-county KGLO News listening area including Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week, compared to 382 new cases the previous week. In Cerro Gordo County, 158 new cases were reported in the last week, higher than the 142 new cases reported in the previous week, but the 7-day and 14-day positivity rates have declined.
The county’s 7-day positivity rate this week is at 6.3%, down from 8.1% the week before, while the 14-day rate is currently at 7.5%, down from 8.4% the week before. The listening area’s total 7-day positivity rate is 5.8%, down from 9.0% last week, while the 14-day rate is at 7.5%, down from 9.2% last week. All the counties except for Floyd County saw their positivity rate decline in the past week. Floyd County’s 7-day rate increased from 11.2 to 12.1%, while the 14-day rate climbed from 10% to 12%.
57% of the new cases in the last week in our listening area have been people under the age of 40.
Three of the six new deaths reported in the last week were in Cerro Gordo County, with single deaths in Butler, Floyd and Winnebago. That brings the listening area’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 388.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the north-central Iowa medical region is 40, down from 45 last week. Nine are in an intensive care unit. Of those 40, 28 were not fully vaccinated.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|109
|92
|17
|3
|Butler
|38
|32
|6
|1
|Floyd
|45
|35
|10
|1
|Franklin
|28
|25
|3
|
|Hancock
|39
|31
|8
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|33
|27
|6
|1
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|45
|37
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|388
|326
|62
|6
|Last week total
|382
|320
|62
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|7541
|158
|Butler
|2169
|27
|Floyd
|2435
|56
|Franklin
|1788
|11
|Hancock
|2002
|31
|Mitchell
|1773
|20
|Winnebago
|2012
|14
|Worth
|1157
|14
|Wright
|2531
|29
|
|
|
|Area Total
|23408
|360
|Last week total
|23048
|507
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.3
|7.5
|
|8.1
|8.4
|Butler
|5.5
|5
|
|5
|6
|Floyd
|12.1
|12
|
|11.2
|10
|Franklin
|3.4
|8.6
|
|11.4
|12.9
|Hancock
|5.8
|7.4
|
|9.2
|8.4
|Mitchell
|3.2
|6.1
|
|10.1
|8.8
|Winnebago
|3.2
|5.2
|
|6.3
|9.1
|Worth
|4
|7
|
|9.9
|9.9
|Wright
|7.1
|10.2
|
|13.9
|13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5.8
|7.5
|
|9
|9.2
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|40
|45
|ICU
|9
|10
|Vaccinated
|12
|10
|Non-Vaccinated
|28
|35