Site set for hearing on Summit Carbon’s pipeline permit request

The Iowa Utilities Board has determined the Webster County Fairgrounds will be the site of the public hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions request for a permit to build a carbon pipeline.

The order sets the place for the hearing — but the date has not been set as IUB staff are continuing to review the information submitted with the permit request. Webster County was chosen as the site for the hearing because it is in the middle of the proposed 681-mile pipeline.

There was some discussion about using the Webster County Fairgrounds because the code requires the hearing to be held in the county seat of Fort Dodge, and the fairgrounds are 4,000 yards outside the corporate limits. But the IUB determined the site substantially complies with Iowa code hearing requirements.