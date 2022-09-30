Sioux City man sentenced for being in U.S. Capitol on January 6th

WASHINGTON — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation.

The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January 6th was “a stain on our republic.” The prosecutor said Rader while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse.

Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong, but can’t say much more.

The judge noted Rader had several prior convictions and, if Rader violates the terms of his parole, he’ll be sent back to federal prison. State records show Rader has been convicted of at least 10 felonies that resulted in sentences that were served in state prisons.