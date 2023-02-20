Significant Winter Storm forecast for north-central Iowa Wednesday

(National Weather Service graphic)

…Significant Winter Storm with Two Rounds of Precipitation…

.A large winter storm with prolonged wintry precipitation will

occur over the region Tuesday through Thursday. The first round

will be mainly snow over far northern Iowa with light

accumulations possible. Otherwise with this first round, much of

Iowa will not see any wintry precipitation.

The second round of wintry precipitation Wednesday into Thursday

will be more widespread and be the more impactful portion of this

winter storm for the state of Iowa. That is what this Winter

Storm Watch covers and additional headlines and areas covered are

certainly possible in the coming days. While snow will remain the

main precipitation type over northern Iowa, a wintry mix with

icing potential is possible between Highway 30 and 3. Farther

south for areas south of I-80, mainly rain is expected that may

end as a bit of light snow with little if any accumulation.

Wednesday into Thursday will also feature strong and gusty winds,

which will cause areas of blowing snow over northern Iowa.

Needless to say, travel impacts are increasingly likely Wednesday

into Thursday over northern into parts of central Iowa and

certainly for areas of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin as

well.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, and Clear Lake

356 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches with the highest accumulations

possible near the Minnesota border over northwest Iowa. Ice

accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds

could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday and Thursday morning and evening

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow is possible Tuesday into Tuesday

night, which is not a part of this current watch.

