Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty In Case Over Efforts To Overturn Former President Trump’s Loss In Georgia

October 19, 2023 11:49AM CDT
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020. Lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty as part of deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A former U.S. attorney calls Sidney Powell’s guilty plea in the case over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in Georgia a “significant win” for the district attorney prosecuting it.

Former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia John Fishwick says Powell “was at ground zero of these allegations.”

Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.

Powell will serve six years of probation.

Powell has agreed to testify truthfully against her co-defendants at future trials.

Powell was charged alongside the Republican ex-president and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law.

Most of the others have pleaded not guilty.

