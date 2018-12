DES MOINES — For Iowans who are sending off holiday packages to loved ones in far-away locales, you’d be wise to get them wrapped and ready to go this weekend.

Kristy Anderson, spokeswoman for the U-S Postal Service, offers a reminder of the upcoming deadlines. “First Class mail is going to be December 19th,” Anderson says, “Priority Mail is December 20th and if you use Priority Mail Express, December 22nd.”

For more information about packaging or postage, visit usps.com/holidaynews.