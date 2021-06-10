      Breaking News
BREAKING — State high school baseball moving from Des Moines to Carroll, Iowa City for 2021

Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy

Jun 10, 2021 @ 5:58am
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says that $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy. 

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson. 

The office said in a press release that Harrelson was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer park with his mother. 

The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing a rural Clear Lake home pleads guilty, sentenced to jail time
Mason City man charged after allegedly hitting bicyclist late Saturday night
Auditor’s investigation concludes state worker inflated husband’s pay and benefits by $61,610
Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool
Iowa boy still missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On