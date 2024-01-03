Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars

MASON CITY — A Sheffield woman is in jail after crashing into a house and a short pursuit in Mason City.

A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Dakota Nicholson crashed her vehicle into the front of a house in southwestern Mason City on Sunday morning, damaging the home’s gas meter as well as a tree. When law enforcement showed up at the scene, she allegedly backed into one of the squad cars and drove away, with a short pursuit ending after she allegedly crashed head-on into another squad car near the intersection of 1st and South Adams.

Nicholson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to maintain control. She continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,000 cash-only bond.