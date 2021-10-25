Sexual abuse trial of Charles City man scheduled to start Tuesday, faces life in prison if convicted
CHARLES CITY — The sexual abuse trial of a Charles City man is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday in Floyd County District Court.
A criminal complaint says 32-year-old James Teel went into a business in the 600 block of Main Street in Charles City on June 19th with an eight-year-old female. Authorities say the victim accused Teel of taking her into the bathroom and had inappropriate contact with her. Teel was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony and has pleaded not guilty.
Teel was previously convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Johnson County in August 2014. If Teel is convicted in this case, his charge would be upgraded to a Class A felony with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.