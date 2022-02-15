      Weather Alert

Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Settled

Feb 15, 2022 @ 10:56am

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers say a tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month. The letter said Andrew will make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity. Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

For the latest

Trending
Belmond man accused in Mason City robbery, stabbing receives deferred judgment, probation
State looking at selling off Honey Creek Resort
Water main repair will shut down a portion of State Highway 122 in eastern Mason City starting Monday
Three people arrested in connection with numerous Clear Lake thefts
State updates its website for missing persons
Connect With Us