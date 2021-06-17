      Weather Alert

Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening in north-central Iowa

Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:05am

MASON CITY — Severe weather will likely be an issue in north-central Iowa later today.

The National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines says scattered severe storms are expected late this afternoon into the evening with an enhanced risk of severe storms. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. A tornado or two will also be possible.

Keep tuned to AM-1300 KGLO, kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook and Twitter sites for the latest in weather information.

