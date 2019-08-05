The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central and northern Iowa. This watch includes the following counties in our listening area Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler and Kossuth counties
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 315 PM until 1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter likely SUMMARY…Storms are expected to intensify as they develop southeast through northern and central IA this afternoon into the evening, posing a risk for damaging wind and large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles north northwest of Mason City IA to 65 miles southeast of Fort Dodge IA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.