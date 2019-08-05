      Weather Alert
Severe Weather Update — Monday August 5th — 9:15 PM update

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH — for Freeborn MN, Mower MN and Faribault MN until 10:00 PM CDT this evening.

Aug 5, 2019 @ 3:50pm

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of upper Michigan southern Minnesota central and northern Wisconsin Lake Michigan Lake Superior.  This watch includes Freeborn, Mower and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.

* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 145 PM until 1000 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY…Storms are expected to continue developing this afternoon into the evening with damaging wind and large hail the main threats. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles southeast of Escanaba MI to 20 miles northwest of Fairmont MN.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

For the latest

