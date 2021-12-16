      Breaking News
Severe damage in Rudd reported, people told to stay away — RRMR schools offer help to those in need

Dec 15, 2021 @ 10:19pm

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to stay away from Rudd after major damage from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorms. The Sheriff’s Department says there is widespread damage throughout the entire town. Rudd is closed to non-residents. No assistance is needed at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District will not have classes on Thursday and is opening their building to those who need assistance. Click on the photo below to see their full notice to the pubilc.

 

 

 

 

