      Weather Alert

Several Social Media Giants Subpoenaed By Jan. 6th Panel

Jan 13, 2022 @ 3:37pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube, demanding documents after lawmakers said the companies’ initial responses were inadequate.

The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records from the companies related to their role in allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and promoting domestic violent extremism on their platforms in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Thompson said it’s “disappointing that after months of engagement,” the companies have not voluntarily turned over the necessary information and documents that would help lawmakers answer the questions at the heart of their investigation.

For the latest

Trending
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Snowy owls are visiting Iowa this winter
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
State regulators to review new gambling studies on Cedar Rapids, overall market
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Connect With Us