Several county-level races to be decided in today’s election
Click on the name of each county below to see county-specific election results after 8:00 PM
MASON CITY — There are three contested Cerro Gordo County races on today’s ballot and a number of other county-level races taking place throughout our listening area. Looking at the contested races on the ballot:
======================================
– Supervisor District 1
Chris Watts (Republican, incumbent)
Amanda Ragan (Democrat)
– Supervisor District 3
Don O’Connor (Republican)
Lori Meacham Ginapp (Democrat)
— Treasurer
Peggy Meany (Democrat)
Nikki Fessler (Republican)
======================================
== Butler County
— No contested county-level elections
======================================
== Floyd County
– Supervisor District 1
Douglas Kamm (Independent, incumbent)
Mark Kuhn (Democrat)
Julius Bryant (Republican)
– Supervisors District 2
Dennis Keifer (Republican)
Josh Mack (Democrat)
– Supervisors District 3
Jeff Hawbaker (Republican)
James Lundberg (Democrat)
Jason Ryner (Independent)
— Public Measure
$556,000 levy for funding Emergency Medical Services for county
======================================
== Franklin County
– Supervisors District 1
Gary McVicker (Republican, incumbent)
Landon Plagge (Independent)
======================================
== Hancock County
– Treasurer
Deborah Engstler (Republican)
Linda Juhl (Independent)
– Public Measure
$2.95 million bond issue for restoration, repair and improvements to the county courthouse and the redesign and replacement of the courthouse and law enforcement center parking lot
======================================
== Mitchell County
– Supervisors District 1
Todd Frein (Democrat, incumbent)
Dave Stauffer (Republican)
– Supervisors District 3
Sydney Hartogh (Republican)
Russell Goodale (Independent)
– Treasurer
Shannon Paulus (Democrat, incumbent)
Karen Hahn-Brown (Republican)
— Public Measure
Should the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors be decreased from five supervisors to three?
======================================
== Winnebago County
– Recorder
Shanna Eastvold (Republican)
Kris Oswald (Independent)
– Public Measure
$478,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county
======================================
== Worth County
– Supervisors District 1
Aaron Stone (Democrat, incumbent)
Dan Gordon (Republican)
– Public Measure
$800,000 levy to fund Emergency Medical Services in the county
======================================
== Wright County
– No contested county-level office elections
– Public Measure
Shall the Wright County Board of Supervisors be increase from three to five members
======================================