Seven north-central Iowa counties receive disaster proclamation due to flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an emergency disaster proclamation to allow state resources to be used to respond to flooding in portions of the state, including here in north-central Iowa.

Reynolds also on Thursday activated the state emergency operations center to coordinate the response to flooding and help monitor rapidly-evolving conditions.

The local counties include Cerro Gordo, Butler, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

The governor’s action allows individuals in 21 counties in northern and western Iowa to qualify for grants for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has closed all or part of nine state parks due to rising flood water.