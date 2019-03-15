Seven north-central Iowa counties receive disaster proclamation due to flooding
By KGLO News
|
Mar 15, 2019 @ 6:47 AM
Photo posted on Mason City Police Department's social media sites of a flooded East Park

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an emergency disaster proclamation to allow state resources to be used to respond to flooding in portions of the state, including here in north-central Iowa.

Reynolds also on Thursday activated the state emergency operations center to coordinate the response to flooding and help monitor rapidly-evolving conditions.

The local counties include Cerro Gordo, Butler, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

The governor’s action allows individuals in 21 counties in northern and western Iowa to qualify for grants for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has closed all or part of nine state parks due to rising flood water.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Additional restrictions for visitors at MercyOne North Iowa due to flu Class-action status granted lawsuit over kids’ seclusion New Iowa crime of ag-related trespassing now in place Iowans with spinal injuries seek Medicaid changes Plan to allow use of campaign money for child care is rejected in Iowa House Boil order for Forest City after water main break