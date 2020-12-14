      Weather Alert

Seven new north-central Iowa COVID-related deaths; 14th straight day that local recoveries are more than new cases

Dec 14, 2020 @ 11:31am

DES MOINES — For the 14th consecutive day, the number of north-central Iowans recovering from COVID-19 has outpaced the number of new cases.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 40 new north-central Iowa cases were reported while 81 new local recoveries were listed.

Seven more north-central Iowa deaths were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health, raising the listening area’s pandemic total to 208. There were three deaths in Butler County, two in Floyd, and single deaths in Kossuth and Wright counties. The number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa dropped from 4085 on Sunday to 4037 on Monday.

The average 14-day positivity rate for north-central Iowa is 16.6%, with that number boosted by Kossuth County’s 27% and 18% figures in Wright and Hancock counties. The listening area’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.5%.

The number of COVID hospitalizations in north-central Iowa also continues to drop, down to 56 today from 60 on Sunday and 62 at the same time last week. 13 are in an intensive care unit and 13 are on a ventilator.

Statewide in the same 24 hour period, 60 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 3273; 557 new cases were reported while 1301 more people were reported as recovered.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 49 42 7
Butler 15 14 1 3
Floyd 25 18 7 2
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 21 18 3
Kossuth 23 22 1 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2
Wright 11 9 2 1
Area Total 208 182 26 7

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4009 5
Butler 1154 2
Floyd 1195 2
Franklin 816 9
Hancock 1022 7
Kossuth 1369 8
Mitchell 909 3
Winnebago 1028 1
Worth 432
Wright 1413 3
Area Total 13347 40

 

 

 

Active Cases 12/14/20 12/13/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1176 1211 1271 1807 477
Butler 334 340 369 517 82
Floyd 380 384 416 550 60
Franklin 219 213 234 305 42
Hancock 317 312 321 408 134
Kossuth 555 554 574 535 176
Mitchell 294 297 320 447 119
Winnebago 245 252 261 359 192
Worth 154 155 152 118 46
Wright 363 367 373 410 182
Area Total 4037 4085 4291 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2784 40
Butler 805 5
Floyd 790 4
Franklin 580 3
Hancock 684 2
Kossuth 791 6
Mitchell 596 6
Winnebago 757 8
Worth 276 1
Wright 1039 6
Area Total 9102 81

 

 

Friday Friday
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 15 9.3 15.6 9.7
Butler 14.3 7.9 14.5 8.7
Floyd 14.7 6.2 15.2 6.6
Franklin 11.4 8.5 11.8 8.6
Hancock 18.1 12.5 18 12.5
Kossuth 26.8 17.6 27.2 19.5
Mitchell 16.8 11.3 16.7 10.3
Winnebago 15.7 12 16.3 13.1
Worth 12.3 8.6 13.4 9
Wright 18.3 13.3 19 13.3
Area Average 16.6 10.5 17 10.9
