Seven new north-central Iowa COVID-related deaths; 14th straight day that local recoveries are more than new cases
DES MOINES — For the 14th consecutive day, the number of north-central Iowans recovering from COVID-19 has outpaced the number of new cases.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 40 new north-central Iowa cases were reported while 81 new local recoveries were listed.
Seven more north-central Iowa deaths were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health, raising the listening area’s pandemic total to 208. There were three deaths in Butler County, two in Floyd, and single deaths in Kossuth and Wright counties. The number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa dropped from 4085 on Sunday to 4037 on Monday.
The average 14-day positivity rate for north-central Iowa is 16.6%, with that number boosted by Kossuth County’s 27% and 18% figures in Wright and Hancock counties. The listening area’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.5%.
The number of COVID hospitalizations in north-central Iowa also continues to drop, down to 56 today from 60 on Sunday and 62 at the same time last week. 13 are in an intensive care unit and 13 are on a ventilator.
Statewide in the same 24 hour period, 60 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 3273; 557 new cases were reported while 1301 more people were reported as recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|49
|42
|7
|
|Butler
|15
|14
|1
|3
|Floyd
|25
|18
|7
|2
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|21
|18
|3
|
|Kossuth
|23
|22
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|11
|9
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|208
|182
|26
|7
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4009
|5
|Butler
|1154
|2
|Floyd
|1195
|2
|Franklin
|816
|9
|Hancock
|1022
|7
|Kossuth
|1369
|8
|Mitchell
|909
|3
|Winnebago
|1028
|1
|Worth
|432
|
|Wright
|1413
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13347
|40
|Active Cases
|12/14/20
|12/13/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1176
|1211
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|334
|340
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|380
|384
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|219
|213
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|317
|312
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|555
|554
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|294
|297
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|245
|252
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|154
|155
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|363
|367
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4037
|4085
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2784
|40
|Butler
|805
|5
|Floyd
|790
|4
|Franklin
|580
|3
|Hancock
|684
|2
|Kossuth
|791
|6
|Mitchell
|596
|6
|Winnebago
|757
|8
|Worth
|276
|1
|Wright
|1039
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9102
|81
|
|
|
|Friday
|Friday
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|9.3
|15.6
|9.7
|Butler
|14.3
|7.9
|14.5
|8.7
|Floyd
|14.7
|6.2
|15.2
|6.6
|Franklin
|11.4
|8.5
|11.8
|8.6
|Hancock
|18.1
|12.5
|18
|12.5
|Kossuth
|26.8
|17.6
|27.2
|19.5
|Mitchell
|16.8
|11.3
|16.7
|10.3
|Winnebago
|15.7
|12
|16.3
|13.1
|Worth
|12.3
|8.6
|13.4
|9
|Wright
|18.3
|13.3
|19
|13.3
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|16.6
|10.5
|17
|10.9