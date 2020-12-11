      Weather Alert

Seven more north-central Iowans dead from COVID-19; number of active cases in area drops 20% in last week

Dec 11, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped by about 20% in the last week and 25% since the peak of the November spike, while the listening area’s death total from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic crosses over the 200 mark.

It’s been 11 straight days that north-central Iowa saw more people recovered than new cases reported. In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 299 more north-central Iowans had recovered while there were 93 new cases.

Seven more north-central Iowans died in that time period, with two new deaths in Hancock and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Floyd, Kossuth and Wright counties. That brings the area’s total number of COVID deaths to 201.

The active number of COVID cases in north-central Iowa at 11 o’clock this morning was 4291, down from 4503 at the same time on Thursday. It’s just under 1000 less than the 5266 last Friday, and 1451 less than the peak of 5742 on November 30th.

Statewide in the same 24 hour period: 77 more deaths were reported for a total now of 3197; 2057 more cases were identified with 5413 more people having been listed as recovered. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 49 42 7 1
Butler 12 11 1 1
Floyd 23 17 6 1
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 21 18 3 2
Kossuth 22 21 1 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2
Wright 10 8 2 1
Area Total 201 176 25 7

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3952 15
Butler 1144 9
Floyd 1184 10
Franklin 803 10
Hancock 1003 18
Kossuth 1348 16
Mitchell 895 7
Winnebago 1010 3
Worth 416
Wright 1393 5
Area Total 13148 93

 

Active Cases 12/11/20 12/10/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1271 1366 1652 1807 477
Butler 369 391 494 517 82
Floyd 416 436 543 550 60
Franklin 234 234 287 305 42
Hancock 321 330 390 408 134
Kossuth 574 590 567 535 176
Mitchell 320 332 421 447 119
Winnebago 261 276 337 359 192
Worth 152 165 178 118 46
Wright 373 383 397 410 182
Area Total 4291 4503 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2632 109
Butler 763 30
Floyd 745 29
Franklin 552 10
Hancock 661 25
Kossuth 752 31
Mitchell 556 19
Winnebago 723 18
Worth 262 14
Wright 1010 14
Area Total 8656 299

 

 

12/11/20 12/11/20 12/10/20 12/10/20
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 17.1 11.5 17.6 11.6
Butler 17.3 9 17.3 9.1
Floyd 17.4 8.8 17.3 7.8
Franklin 10.9 7.7 10.4 6.6
Hancock 19.1 14.4 20 14.4
Kossuth 29.4 22.4 30.1 24.8
Mitchell 18.6 12.6 18.6 13.7
Winnebago 17.6 11.6 18 11.7
Worth 13 6.4 12.8 6.2
Wright 19.3 14.8 19.6 18.7
Area Average 18.4 12.2 18.7 12.6
