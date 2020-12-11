Seven more north-central Iowans dead from COVID-19; number of active cases in area drops 20% in last week
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped by about 20% in the last week and 25% since the peak of the November spike, while the listening area’s death total from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic crosses over the 200 mark.
It’s been 11 straight days that north-central Iowa saw more people recovered than new cases reported. In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 299 more north-central Iowans had recovered while there were 93 new cases.
Seven more north-central Iowans died in that time period, with two new deaths in Hancock and single deaths in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Floyd, Kossuth and Wright counties. That brings the area’s total number of COVID deaths to 201.
The active number of COVID cases in north-central Iowa at 11 o’clock this morning was 4291, down from 4503 at the same time on Thursday. It’s just under 1000 less than the 5266 last Friday, and 1451 less than the peak of 5742 on November 30th.
Statewide in the same 24 hour period: 77 more deaths were reported for a total now of 3197; 2057 more cases were identified with 5413 more people having been listed as recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|49
|42
|7
|1
|Butler
|12
|11
|1
|1
|Floyd
|23
|17
|6
|1
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|21
|18
|3
|2
|Kossuth
|22
|21
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|10
|8
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|201
|176
|25
|7
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3952
|15
|Butler
|1144
|9
|Floyd
|1184
|10
|Franklin
|803
|10
|Hancock
|1003
|18
|Kossuth
|1348
|16
|Mitchell
|895
|7
|Winnebago
|1010
|3
|Worth
|416
|
|Wright
|1393
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13148
|93
|Active Cases
|12/11/20
|12/10/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1271
|1366
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|369
|391
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|416
|436
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|234
|234
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|321
|330
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|574
|590
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|320
|332
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|261
|276
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|152
|165
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|373
|383
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4291
|4503
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2632
|109
|Butler
|763
|30
|Floyd
|745
|29
|Franklin
|552
|10
|Hancock
|661
|25
|Kossuth
|752
|31
|Mitchell
|556
|19
|Winnebago
|723
|18
|Worth
|262
|14
|Wright
|1010
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8656
|299
|
|12/11/20
|12/11/20
|12/10/20
|12/10/20
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|17.1
|11.5
|17.6
|11.6
|Butler
|17.3
|9
|17.3
|9.1
|Floyd
|17.4
|8.8
|17.3
|7.8
|Franklin
|10.9
|7.7
|10.4
|6.6
|Hancock
|19.1
|14.4
|20
|14.4
|Kossuth
|29.4
|22.4
|30.1
|24.8
|Mitchell
|18.6
|12.6
|18.6
|13.7
|Winnebago
|17.6
|11.6
|18
|11.7
|Worth
|13
|6.4
|12.8
|6.2
|Wright
|19.3
|14.8
|19.6
|18.7
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|18.4
|12.2
|18.7
|12.6