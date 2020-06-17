      Weather Alert

Seven more local COVID-19 cases

Jun 17, 2020 @ 11:43am

DES MOINES — Seven more north-central Iowans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, four more cases were identified in Butler County; with single cases confirmed in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Wright. One case was removed from Hancock County’s total and reassigned to another county.

That brings the immediate listening area’s total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 516 —- 292 in Wright; 50 in Franklin; 49 in Cerro Gordo; 31 in Hancock; 27 in Butler; 21 in Floyd; 20 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and five in Worth. Two more north-central Iowans have recovered, both in Franklin County, for a total of 228.

Looking at the state numbers in the same 24-hour period, seven more deaths were reported for a total now of 670. 215 new cases have been diagnosed for a total of 24,380. 265 more people have recovered for a total of 15,126.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 49 1
Butler 27 4
Floyd 21
Franklin 50
Hancock 31 (1 case reassigned)
Kossuth 20 1
Mitchell 8
Winnebago 13
Worth 5
Wright 292 1
Area Total 516 6

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 26
Butler 14
Floyd 17
Franklin 14 2
Hancock 19
Kossuth 12
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 108
Area Total 228 2

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO News Team