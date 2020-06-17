Seven more local COVID-19 cases
DES MOINES — Seven more north-central Iowans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, four more cases were identified in Butler County; with single cases confirmed in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Wright. One case was removed from Hancock County’s total and reassigned to another county.
That brings the immediate listening area’s total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 516 —- 292 in Wright; 50 in Franklin; 49 in Cerro Gordo; 31 in Hancock; 27 in Butler; 21 in Floyd; 20 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and five in Worth. Two more north-central Iowans have recovered, both in Franklin County, for a total of 228.
Looking at the state numbers in the same 24-hour period, seven more deaths were reported for a total now of 670. 215 new cases have been diagnosed for a total of 24,380. 265 more people have recovered for a total of 15,126.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|49
|1
|Butler
|27
|4
|Floyd
|21
|
|Franklin
|50
|
|Hancock
|31
|(1 case reassigned)
|Kossuth
|20
|1
|Mitchell
|8
|
|Winnebago
|13
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|292
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|516
|6
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|26
|
|Butler
|14
|
|Floyd
|17
|
|Franklin
|14
|2
|Hancock
|19
|
|Kossuth
|12
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|108
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|228
|2
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4