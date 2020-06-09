      Weather Alert

Seven more cases of COVID-19 reported in listening area

Jun 9, 2020 @ 11:13am

DES MOINES — Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our listening area. In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases had been reported in Franklin County, with single cases in Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties. The Iowa Department of Public Health has removed two cases from Cerro Gordo County’s total and reassigned them to other counties.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in our immediate listening area now sits at 404 — 245 in Wright; 34 in Franklin; 32 in Cerro Gordo; 22 in Hancock; 19 in Floyd; 16 each in Butler and Kossuth; 12 in Winnebago; five in Mitchell and three in Worth.

Nine more cases were reported as fully recovered — three in Franklin; two in Wright; and single cases in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock and Kossuth — for a total of 160. 11 people in our area remain hospitalized.

Looking at the state numbers in the same 24-hour period, 259 more COVID-19 cases have been reported for a total now of 22,177. 15 more people have died from coronavirus for a state total of 622. 402 more people have recovered for a total of 13,277.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 32 -2
Butler 16
Floyd 19
Franklin 34 4
Hancock 22
Kossuth 16
Mitchell 5 1
Winnebago 12 1
Worth 3
Wright 245 1
Area Total 404 7 (not including 2 Cerro Gordo cases being reassigned

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 22 1
Butler 13
Floyd 17 1
Franklin 10 3
Hancock 9 1
Kossuth 9 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 62 2
Area Total 160 9

 

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 3
Floyd 1
Franklin 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 2
Area Total 11

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 1
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 3
