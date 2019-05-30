Seven males, two females arrested in Clear Lake prostitution sting (PHOTOS)
By KGLO News
|
May 30, 2019 @ 6:29 AM

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police arrested seven males and two females on Wednesday on charges related to solicitation of prostitution. Police Captain Mike Colby says investigators and officers conducted a sting operation in Clear Lake on Wednesday focusing on human trafficking and prostitution. The seven males were all charged with soliciting prostitution:

 

  • 61-year-old Steven Menke of Bancroft
  • 55-year-old Brian Cole of Nashua
  • 47-year-old Chad Sovanski of Milan Illinois
  • 65-year-old Phillip Bishop of Mason City
  • 48-year-old Brian Bruton of Charles City
  • 48-year-old Scott Biernbaum, who lists dual residences of Clear Lake and Lincoln Nebraska
  • and 42-year-old Jeramie Hagen of Crystal Lake, who was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance

 

The two women, 25-year-old Mallory Wiese of Mason City and 22-year-old Ashley Kelly of Midland Alabama, were charged with prostitution. All nine were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Wiese and Kelly remain in jail this morning on $2000 bond.

 

Colby says the goal of the operation was to identify people who were involved in this type of criminal conduct, and they wanted to take a stance against human trafficking and to show that there will be zero tolerance for such activities in the area.

