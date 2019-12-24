Settlement reached on miracle scraper
The Attorney General has reached a settlement for refunds with the manufacturer of an ice scraper.
The settlement says more than 280 Iowans bought a “Miracle Scraper” — and in doing so were unknowingly enrolled in an auto membership club. The scrapper cost 19-97 and those who bought one were then charged nine-dollars, 95 cents each month for the “V-I-P Auto Discount Club.”
The Attorney General sued the seller, Robert Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Florida in August, alleging he violated the Iowa Buyer Club Memberships Law and engaged in deceptive and unfair billing practices violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. He agreed to the settlement that includes full refunds — but denied the allegations made in the lawsuit.