Serta Simmons closing Clear Lake manufacturing facility
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake manufacturer has announced they will be closing.
Serta Simmons Bedding issued a statement on Wednesday, saying as part of a broader company-wide effort to optimize their manufacturing footprint, they have made the difficult decision to close their Clear Lake facility and consolidate the manufacturing operation with other facilities in their network.
The statement continues that the company is grateful for the many contributions that the Clear Lake manufacturing team has made to Serta Simmons Bedding and they are committed to supporting those employees through the transition.