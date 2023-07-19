Sentencing hearing set for Forest City woman accused of pocketing store’s bank deposits

FOREST CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Forest City woman accused of pocketing several deposits from a store instead of taking them to the bank.

27-year-old Amanda Largent was accused of stealing from the Forest City Dollar General Store after several deposits were found to be missing or not making it to the bank.

A criminal complaint says the bank had no record of any deposits, and after watching video footage, it was determined that Largent allegedly left the store and never made it to the bank with the deposits and was outside of the store for a few minutes before going back inside.

Largent was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree fraudulent practice and first-degree theft, both Class C felonies punishable by up to ten years.

As part of the plea agreement, Largent has pleaded guilty to the first-degree fraudulent practice and first-degree theft charges. In turn, prosecutors will recommend a suspended 10-year prison sentence on each count along with five years probation.

District Judge Rustin Davenport on Tuesday set Largent’s sentencing hearing for August 29th in Winnebago County District Court.