Sentencing hearing delayed for Mason City man found guilty of sexual abuse, acquitted on kidnapping charge

MASON CITY — The sentencing for a Mason City man who was found not guilty on a kidnapping charge but was found guilty on two other charges will not take place today.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, as well as assault causing bodily injury. He was accused of locking a female in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days in early June 2022, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

A Cerro Gordo County jury found Erreguin-Labra guilty on the third-degree sexual abuse and the assault causing bodily injury charges, but found him not guilty of first-degree kidnapping as well as the lesser charges of third-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment. Erreguin-Labra had faced life in prison without the opportunity for parole if he had been convicted of first-degree kidnapping, which is a Class A felony.

Erreguin-Labra was scheduled to be sentenced this morning as well as have a hearing regarding a motion for a new trial and motion in arrest of judgment, but a motion to continue that hearing has been approved with it being rescheduled for November 7th.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault causing bodily injury is a serious misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to a year.