Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The sentencing hearing for a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in downtown Mason City last year has been delayed.

26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th of last year near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.

Faulk reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on the day of his trial in August, pleading guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C habitual offender felony, as well as Class D habitual offender felony-level charges of interference with official acts while displaying or armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court records show that with the pleas, both prosecutors and the defense will make a joint recommendation for consecutive 15-year prison sentences on each count, not suspended, and the sentence will be consecutive to any existing sentences.

A court order issued late Monday stated that District Judge DeDra Schroeder is not available for today’s sentencing hearing and that the hearing is continued and will be rescheduled at a later date.