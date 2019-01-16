Sentencing date set for Osage man who enters Alford plea to assaulting teen girl

OSAGE — A March sentencing hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a teen girl last year.

43-year-old Timothy Hines was charged with third-degree kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse after authorities received a complaint of an assault involving a 14-year-old girl in the 1900 block of Lime Kiln Road near Osage on April 17th.

Hines originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but during a plea change hearing on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court entered an Alford plea to the assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse charge, with the kidnapping charge being dismissed. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Hines faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on March 12th.