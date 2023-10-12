Sentencing date set for Creston man who pleaded guilty to Mason City robbery

CRESTON — The sentencing date has been set for a Creston man accused of a Mason City robbery.

A criminal complaint states that 18-year-old Randol Garcia was charged with the Class B felony of first-degree robbery after an incident in the early morning hours of June 21st where he committed a robbery and serious assault against a man along US Highway 65 and committed theft of a transport motor vehicle.

Garcia late last month entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Garcia be sentenced to ten years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years prior to being considered for parole, as well as restitution.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt this week scheduled Garcia’s sentencing hearing to take place on December 11th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.