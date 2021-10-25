Senior and Law Enforcement Together forum takes place Tuesday morning
MASON CITY — The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together organization is sponsoring a forum tomorrow morning in Mason City.
The event will take place from 8:30 to noon at the Grace Church at 440 North Illinois Avenue. A program will start at 10 o’clock with local law enforcement providing updates, speaker Deadra Stanton discussing living as a senior, and Morgan Lawson of Prairie Ridge talking about prescription medications.
People attending the forum can also bring outdated or unused prescription medication for proper disposal, with no sharps being accepted.
The event is free and lunch will be provided.