Senators Urge $32 Billion In Emergency Spending On AI After Finishing Yearlong Review

May 16, 2024 5:23AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of four senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is recommending that Congress spend at least $32 billion over the next three years to develop artificial intelligence and put safeguards around it.

The group writes in a report released Wednesday the U.S. needs to “harness the opportunities and address the risks” of the quickly developing technology.

The senators say they sometimes disagreed on the best paths forward but they eventually found consensus on policy recommendations included in the 33-page report because they felt the stakes were so high.

