Senator Tuberville Is Ending Blockade Of Most Military Nominees, Clearing Way For Hundreds To Be Approved

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, following heavy criticism from many of his colleagues in the Senate and clearing the way for hundreds of the nominations to be approved soon.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy.

The Alabama lawmaker said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

He said holds would continue, however, for about 11 of the highest-ranking military officers, those who would be promoted to what he described as the four-star level or above.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says a vote on the nominations could come quickly, possibly even Tuesday afternoon.