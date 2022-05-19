      Weather Alert

Senate Votes Final Congressional OK For $40 Billion In Ukraine Aid

May 19, 2022 @ 12:47pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies has cleared the Senate and will head to President Joe Biden for his signature.

All Democrats and most Republicans rallied behind the latest, and possibly not last, U.S. financial salvo against Russia’s invasion.

Approval comes three weeks after Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version.

Though the margins in both chambers were overwhelming, many of the “no” votes in the House and Senate came from supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before Thursday’s vote that it was “beyond troubling” that some Republicans were adopting Trump’s “soft-on-Putin playbook.”

