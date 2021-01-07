      Weather Alert

Senate Resoundingly Rejects Challenge To Biden’s Election Win In Arizona; Result In State Will Stand

Jan 6, 2021 @ 9:20pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.
The objection to the results in Arizona — spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz — was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. All votes in favor came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.
The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

For the latest

Trending
Two wanted Mason City men arrested after pursuit
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve agreement to set up vaccination clinic in old Sears store
Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported
Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November
Tonight is the first drawing for two large lotto jackpots