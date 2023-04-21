Senate confirms two new members to Iowa Utilities Board

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate has confirmed two new members to the state board that will decide whether proposed carbon pipelines get built in Iowa.

Attorney Erik Helland, a former Republican member of the state legislature, was confirmed to serve as chairman of the Iowa Utilities Board on a 39-11 vote. After two terms in the Iowa House, Helland worked in Alaska’s state government.

During a Senate Commerce Committee meeting on Helland’s nomination, Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig said Helland was “working on process and was actually an efficiency driver (in Alaksa)…by looking at how state government worked and finding efficiencies and increasing productivity of case management.”

Some Democrats like Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames said Helland doesn’t have the right qualifications to be on the utilities board. “The electric utility industry has some very complicated issues these days with regard to engineering and how to incorporate non-point sources of electric generation, wind generation, etc.,” Quirmbach said today on the Senate floor. “There are also some very complicated economic issues.”

Senator Adrian Dickey, a Republican from Packwood, called Helland “a great fit” for the Utilities Board.

“I had maybe some concerns as well about not having a lot of background in the utilities industry,” Dickey said during Wednesday’s Commerce Committee meeting, “but I also think on this issue that may be a good thing because he comes in without expectations and may be more open to looking at the processes and the different things that face the Utilities Board whether it be with the pipeline or regulations or rates and whatever things that will come in front of him.”

In a separate vote today, all 50 Senators supported confirming Sarah Martz, the director of engineering for utilities on the Iowa State University campus, to the Iowa Utilities Board. Martz has degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

“Sarah has spent her career in the energy industry, spending time at Alliant Energy optimizing power plants, researching solar performance in the Midwest and piloting new technologies like energy storage in Iowa communities,” Senator Waylon Brown, a Republican from St. Ansgar, said late this morning.

Quirmbach said Martz has “superb” qualifications. “Her expertise and experience will catapult her into a leadership position in the Utilities Board,” Quirmbach said. “She should, in fact, be the chair.”

The other member of the board is former state Representative Joshua Byrnes, the former general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities.