Senate confirms governor’s pick for top state tax official

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate has confirmed former State Auditor Mary Mosiman as the state’s top tax official.

Governor Kim Reynolds appointed her to be director of the Iowa Department of Revenue on March 29. Mosiman, who is a CPA, has been the deputy director of the department for the past three years. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, says as the chief deputy, Mosiman has had oversight of the agency’s tax division.

“That includes compliance, the call center and other important consumer related issues,” Jochum says, “and I can say that all of those things have seemed to improve immensely over the last couple of years.”

Jochum and other Democrats in the Senate say they have concerns about staffing levels in the agency in its expanded role under the governor’s state government reorganization plan, but all Democrats and all Republicans in the Senate today voted to confirm Mosiman as the Iowa Department of Reenue director.

Mosiman was a top administrator in the Iowa Secretary of State’s office when Governor Terry Branstad appointed her to be state auditor in 2013. Mosiman lost her bid for a second full term as state auditor in 2018. She was in charge of elections in Story County as that county’s auditor from 2001 through the end of 2010.

Former Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen had been serving as director of the Department of Management for the past few years. The senate has unanimously confirmed Paulsen as director of the Department of Management, where he will oversee implementation of the governor’s government realignment plan.

Paulsen, an attorney, served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Iowa House for 14 years ,including four years as House Speaker.