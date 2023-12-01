KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Sen. Rand Paul Performed Heimlich Maneuver On Choking Sen. Joni Ernst During GOP Lunch

November 30, 2023 6:09PM CST
Share
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred Thursday during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.

Shortly after, Ernst posted on social media to thank Paul, who formerly worked as an eye doctor.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City City Council denies liquor license for Northside Liquor
2

Mason City man arrested for gun incident
3

Mason City man accused of stabbing roommate
4

Governor says Iowa schools' test scores not where they need to be
5

Mason City woman charged with stealing $123K from Clear Lake business